Area basketball scores

Broken Bow 47, Valentine 25

Clarkson/Leigh 47, Lutheran High Northeast 28

Elgin Public/Pope John 50, West Holt 40

Elkhorn Valley 49, Creighton 37

Guardian Angels 54, O'Neill 41

Hartington Cedar Catholic 35, Wayne 24

Howells/Dodge 53, Tekamah-Herman 3

Lincoln High 55, Norfolk 35

North Central 74, Anselmo-Merna 45

Ord 53, Boone Central/Newman Grove 46

Ponca 72, Walthill 24

Randolph 47, Neligh-Oakdale 34

Summerland 64, Osmond 42

Wakefield 47, Tri County Northeast 33

West Point-Beemer 53, Twin River 32

Goldenrod Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Fullerton 53, Nebraska Christian 50

Humphrey St. Francis 55, Burwell 29

Although the Norfolk High boys got off to a slow start defensively against Lincoln High — allowing the Links to turn offensive rebounds and steals into second- and third-chance points — the Panthers responded with 40 points in the second half to cement a 66-64 victory.

With four ranked wrestlers and a No. 6 team ranking in Class B, Pierce was expected to reign at a triangular with Mid-State Conference rivals Battle Creek and host Norfolk Catholic on Thursday night.