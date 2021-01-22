Broken Bow 47, Valentine 25
Clarkson/Leigh 47, Lutheran High Northeast 28
Elgin Public/Pope John 50, West Holt 40
Elkhorn Valley 49, Creighton 37
Guardian Angels 54, O'Neill 41
Hartington Cedar Catholic 35, Wayne 24
Howells/Dodge 53, Tekamah-Herman 3
Lincoln High 55, Norfolk 35
North Central 74, Anselmo-Merna 45
Ord 53, Boone Central/Newman Grove 46
Ponca 72, Walthill 24
Randolph 47, Neligh-Oakdale 34
Summerland 64, Osmond 42
Wakefield 47, Tri County Northeast 33
West Point-Beemer 53, Twin River 32
Goldenrod Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Fullerton 53, Nebraska Christian 50
Humphrey St. Francis 55, Burwell 29