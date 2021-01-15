Area basketball scores

CWC 65, Boyd County 41

Elgin Public/Pope John 58, Stuart 39

Hershey 55, Valentine 32

North Central 55, Twin Loup 20

Humphrey St. Francis remains unbeaten with win against Pierce

PIERCE — After being down double digits in the second and third quarter, the Pierce girls cut the lead to a single possession each time. However, they were unable to complete the comeback as the Humphrey St. Francis Flyers won the game 53-48 and remain undefeated.

Girls Basketball: Humphrey St. Francis 53, Pierce 48

The Humphrey St. Francis Flyers led nearly the entire game and while the Pierce Bluejays cut the deficit to one point midway through the fourth quarter, they couldn't get over the hump as the Flyers won and remained undefeated.