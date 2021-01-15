CWC 65, Boyd County 41
Elgin Public/Pope John 58, Stuart 39
Hershey 55, Valentine 32
North Central 55, Twin Loup 20
BATTLE CREEK — Battle Creek’s boys and girls basketball teams outlasted both Lutheran High Northeast squads in games dominated by defense.
PIERCE — After being down double digits in the second and third quarter, the Pierce girls cut the lead to a single possession each time. However, they were unable to complete the comeback as the Humphrey St. Francis Flyers won the game 53-48 and remain undefeated.
The Humphrey St. Francis Flyers led nearly the entire game and while the Pierce Bluejays cut the deficit to one point midway through the fourth quarter, they couldn't get over the hump as the Flyers won and remained undefeated.
LINCOLN — After the 2019 season ended, the Nebraska offense took a big hit on the outside as several wide receivers left the football program.