Area basketball scores

Ainsworth 64, West Holt 48

Battle Creek 56, Stanton 16

Bishop Neumann 51, Norfolk Catholic 44

Bloomfield 59, Winside 33

Clarkson/Leigh 38, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 31

Creighton 56, Neligh-Oakdale 52

Elgin Public/Pope John 50, Plainview 44

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 47, Tri County Northeast 35

Niobrara/Verdigre 61, Summerland 58

O'Neill 54, Hartington Cedar Catholic 46

Palmer 56, St. Edward 12

Pender 51, Oakland-Craig 44

Pierce 36, Boone Central/Newman Grove 22

St. Mary's 64, Spalding Academy 9

Stuart 50, Twin Loup 34

Wahoo 58, Wayne 41

Wakefield 62, Omaha Nation 14

Whiting, Iowa 47, Walthill 39

Wisner-Pilger 52, Tekamah-Herman 35

Wynot 54, Osmond 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Elkhorn Valley vs. Santee, ppd.

BASKETBALL: Lutheran High girls fall to Pender 48-43, boys win 57-35

The Lutheran High Northeast girls led from the beginning of the second quarter until less than two minutes remained in the game. That's when undefeated Pender took the lead on back-to-back baskets by freshman Avery Wegner, and the Pendragons completed their come-from-behind win to improve to 4-0.