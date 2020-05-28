GACC grad selected to All-Summit League team

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota junior third baseman Lauren Wobken is one of nine Summit League players selected to the 2020 Softball Academic All-Summit League Team announced Wednesday by the league office and selected by the league’s sports information directors and faculty athletic representatives.
Wobken, who attended Guardian Angels Central Catholic in West Point, hails from Scribner and maintains a 3.91 grade point average while majoring in kinesiology and sport management.
She earned all-Summit League honors a year ago when she belted seven home runs and drove in 24 while batting .231. Wobken was hitting a career-best .247 with a .309 on-base percentage when play halted this season.
Wobken has played in 135 games and earned 125 starts in three seasons as a Coyote. She has 62 career hits including nine homers and nine doubles. She stands with 38 RBIs and 34 runs scored.
Student-athletes must maintain a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.30, be at least a sophomore in academic standing with one full year at the current institution, and be a starter or significant contributor.