ORD – With a key stop at the buzzer, Fullerton made a little school history on Tuesday.
The Warriors survived a pair of 3-point attempts in the final 10 seconds to top Class D-1 No. 9-rated West Holt 63-60 in the District 7 final.
That advanced Fullerton to the state tournament for a third consecutive season, which is tied for the longest such streak in school history.
“We were working toward at it all year,” said senior Kyle Knopik, who came off the bench to score 17 points on 8-for-9 shooting. “It was one of our beginning goals. We didn’t have a second chance with a wild card in this game. You had to give everything because it was do-or-die time. We got what we wanted.”
It was a strong team effort by Fullerton (19-5) that left coach Richard Plumbtree beaming during the postgame celebration.
“It’s awesome. These kids deserve it,” he said. “They’ve worked hard all the time. You can’t ask for anything better.
“We can go as deep as we want. Kyle Knopik had a huge game. Some of the other kids were kind of off today, but we found a way to get it done in the end. That’s what matters. They all played their role and did a great job.”
West Holt (19-6) never led but kept battling back. The Huskies got within one possession three times in the fourth quarter but could never pull even.
Jordan Maxfield, who put up a game-high 24 points, converted a 3-point play with 2:26 to go to give the Warriors a 60-56 lead. He also went 1-for-2 from the line with 20.4 seconds to account for the final margin.
Aaron Kraus, who led West Holt with 18 points, missed a 3-point try but Jakeem Brown got the rebound.
West Holt called timeout with 3.3 seconds left, but Fullerton forced a jump ball call on the inbounds pass with 1.0 seconds to go. Garrison Hansen’s long trey at the buzzer missed the mark.
“It took tough defense at the end,” Maxfield said. “We had to get that last stop.”
West Holt outscored Fullerton in three of the quarters but couldn’t overcome a tough first period. The Warriors jumped out to a 23-10 lead while forcing eight turnovers, mostly in the half court.
“I think a lot of it was our defense,” Plumbtree said. “They have some big guys inside, and that’s where we aren’t quite as strong. Our big guys did some good jobs. We had to mix-and-match and use our speed.
“We came out ready to go. Once we got the lead, we knew they were going to work inside.
“In the second half, we had to go box-and-one on (Hansen). He’s a good player and lit us up in the first half.”
After hitting three 3-pointers in the first half, Hansen was limited to three shots and two points in the second with Knopik and Hunter Haughton switching the defensive duties on him.
Knopik also played a huge role on the offensive end. Although Maxfield carried the scoring load early with 12 points in the first quarter, Knopik also made an immediate impact.
He hit his first three shots in the first period after entering the game, and he ended up sandwiching four straight makes around his lone miss.
“It just feels awesome,” Knopik said. “We just always tell our team to do it for the team. You can have a bad day here or there. We’re going to play the hot hand, and tonight I had the hot hand. It was fun to go out there one more time with my boys and advance on.
“The first shot I felt a little sketchy, but after that one I could feel it and was ready to go.”
Plumbtree said: “For him being a senior, he’s been up-and-down for us this season. He’s had some struggles but he’s had some great times. Tonight, he was just so focused. He had a great game for us, and we needed every little bit of it.”
With the win, Fullerton’s six seniors will end their successful careers in Lincoln, where they will try and earn the Warriors’ first win at a state tournament since 1962.
“It means so much for us to come back as seniors and make it for a third time,” Maxfield said. “I’m just so proud of everyone, especially Kyle tonight.”
Knopik said the Warriors will take it one game at a time but aim big.
“Our goal is to go 3-0 and bring home a trophy,” he said.