Twenty American Legion teams from the area begin postseason play on Friday at six sites. As a group they finished with eight wins and 10 losses with two having first-round byes as the top seed.

B-3 at Elkhorn

Friday’s games

Mt. Michael 7, Fort Calhoun 6

Arlington 6, Waterloo-Valley 1

Wahoo 8, West Point 7

Wahoo 032 101 01 — 8 10 3

West Point 300 310 00 — 7 9 2

WP: Schnakenberg. LP: Hass.

Saturday’s games

Game 5: Fort Calhoun, bye

Game 6: 1 p.m. — West Point vs. Waterloo-Valley

Game 7: 4 p.m. — Wahoo vs. Arlington

Game 8: 7 p.m. — Blair vs. Mt. Michael

B-4 at Columbus

Friday’s games

Columbus Lakeview 8, Seward 0

Albion 11, O’Neill 0

O’Neill 000 00 — 0 3 1

Albion 434 0X — 11 8 0

WP: Caden Stokes. LP: Grant Dusatko.

Wayne 9, Pierce 2

Pierce 000 200 0 — 2 2 5

Wayne 231 120 X — 9 7 3

WP: Aiden Liston. LP: Haiden Magnussen.

SATURday’s games

Game 5: Pierce, bye

Game 6: 1 p.m. — Seward vs. O’Neill

Game 7: 4 p.m. — Battle Creek vs. Wayne

Game 8: 7 p.m. — Columbus Lakeview vs. Albion

B-4 at Columbus

Friday’s games

York 10, Central City 0

St. Paul 9, Doniphan-Trumbull

Auroa 14, Twin River 6

Aurora 500 432 — 14 9 3

Twin River 400 011 — 6 4 5

WP: Dvin Otto. LP: Korbe Urkoski.

SATURday’s games

Game 5: Twin River, bye

Game 6: 1 p.m. — Central City vs. Doniphan-Trumbull

Game 7: 4 p.m. — Sutton vs. Aurora

Game 8: 7 p.m. — York vs. St. Paul

C-1 at Hartington

Friday’s games

Hartington 4, Wisner-Pilger 3

Ponca 7, Creighton-Bloomfield 4

Crofton 10, Stanton 0

SATURday’s games

Game 4: 1 p.m. — Stanton vs. Hartington

Game 5: 4 p.m. — Ponca vs. Crofton

Game 6: 7 p.m. — Wisner-Pilger vs. Creighton/Bloomfield

C-2 at Wakefield

Friday’s games

Pender 10, Tekamah-Herman 1

Oakland 10, Randolph 2

Wakefield 3, North Bend-Morse Bluff

Saturday’s games

Game 4: 12:30 p.m. — Tekamah-Herman vs. Randolph

Game 5: 3:30 p.m. Pender vs. North Bend-Morse Bluff

Game 6: 6:30 p.m. — Oakland vs. Wakefield

C-7 at Valentine

Friday’s games

Gordon-Rushville 4, Valentine 3

Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley 12, Hershland 8

Imperial 3, Bridgeport 0

SATURday’s games

Game 5: Valentine, bye

Game 6: 1 p.m. — Hershland vs. Bridgeport

Game 7: 4 p.m. — Atkinson vs. Gordon-Rushville

Tags

In other news