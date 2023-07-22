Twenty American Legion teams from the area begin postseason play on Friday at six sites. As a group they finished with eight wins and 10 losses with two having first-round byes as the top seed.
B-3 at Elkhorn
Friday’s games
Mt. Michael 7, Fort Calhoun 6
Arlington 6, Waterloo-Valley 1
Wahoo 8, West Point 7
Wahoo 032 101 01 — 8 10 3
West Point 300 310 00 — 7 9 2
WP: Schnakenberg. LP: Hass.
Saturday’s games
Game 5: Fort Calhoun, bye
Game 6: 1 p.m. — West Point vs. Waterloo-Valley
Game 7: 4 p.m. — Wahoo vs. Arlington
Game 8: 7 p.m. — Blair vs. Mt. Michael
B-4 at Columbus
Friday’s games
Columbus Lakeview 8, Seward 0
Albion 11, O’Neill 0
O’Neill 000 00 — 0 3 1
Albion 434 0X — 11 8 0
WP: Caden Stokes. LP: Grant Dusatko.
Wayne 9, Pierce 2
Pierce 000 200 0 — 2 2 5
Wayne 231 120 X — 9 7 3
WP: Aiden Liston. LP: Haiden Magnussen.
SATURday’s games
Game 5: Pierce, bye
Game 6: 1 p.m. — Seward vs. O’Neill
Game 7: 4 p.m. — Battle Creek vs. Wayne
Game 8: 7 p.m. — Columbus Lakeview vs. Albion
B-4 at Columbus
Friday’s games
York 10, Central City 0
St. Paul 9, Doniphan-Trumbull
Auroa 14, Twin River 6
Aurora 500 432 — 14 9 3
Twin River 400 011 — 6 4 5
WP: Dvin Otto. LP: Korbe Urkoski.
SATURday’s games
Game 5: Twin River, bye
Game 6: 1 p.m. — Central City vs. Doniphan-Trumbull
Game 7: 4 p.m. — Sutton vs. Aurora
Game 8: 7 p.m. — York vs. St. Paul
C-1 at Hartington
Friday’s games
Hartington 4, Wisner-Pilger 3
Ponca 7, Creighton-Bloomfield 4
Crofton 10, Stanton 0
SATURday’s games
Game 4: 1 p.m. — Stanton vs. Hartington
Game 5: 4 p.m. — Ponca vs. Crofton
Game 6: 7 p.m. — Wisner-Pilger vs. Creighton/Bloomfield
C-2 at Wakefield
Friday’s games
Pender 10, Tekamah-Herman 1
Oakland 10, Randolph 2
Wakefield 3, North Bend-Morse Bluff
Saturday’s games
Game 4: 12:30 p.m. — Tekamah-Herman vs. Randolph
Game 5: 3:30 p.m. Pender vs. North Bend-Morse Bluff
Game 6: 6:30 p.m. — Oakland vs. Wakefield
C-7 at Valentine
Friday’s games
Gordon-Rushville 4, Valentine 3
Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley 12, Hershland 8
Imperial 3, Bridgeport 0
SATURday’s games
Game 5: Valentine, bye
Game 6: 1 p.m. — Hershland vs. Bridgeport
Game 7: 4 p.m. — Atkinson vs. Gordon-Rushville