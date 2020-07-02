Fremont Juniors sweep Norfolk Juniors

NDN baseball

NORFOLK — The Norfolk Nucor Steel Juniors baseball team dropped two games in a double header against the Fremont First State Bank Juniors on the diamond Thursday night at Veterans Memorial Park.

No hits in the first game for Norfolk resulted in a five-inning 8-0 loss, then Norfolk failed to get a run across the board again as they lost 14-0 in the second game.

Norfolk coach Jerrett Mills said he wasn't pleased with the focus and competitiveness from Norfolk overall.

“I liked our effort overall—but we need to come play every time like we normally should,” Norfolk coach Jerrett Mills. “We need to show up every time ready and prepared to play baseball.”

The Norfolk Nucor Steel Juniors will take the field again for a double header against Mount Michael on Monday night.

