Fremont scored the final three runs of the game to edge past the Norfolk Elkhorn Valley Bank Juniors 4-3 in the A-6 area tournament at Veterans Memorial Park on Saturday.
Norfolk took the lead in the top of the first on an RBI single by Noah Hinrichs, but Fremont tied it up in the bottom of the inning.
Norfolk claimed a 3-1 lead in the top of the second on an RBI single by Devin Bossard and a steal of home by Brayden Rajaee-Hallgren.
The score remained the same until Fremont got within one in the fourth. Fremont tied it in the fifth on a bases-loaded walk by Jackson VanHorn then took the lead for good on an RBI fielder’s choice by Jackson Schutt.
Carter Mickelson took the loss, allowing four runs (two earned) on eight hits over 4 ⅓ innings.
Norfolk faces Columbus in a 4 p.m. elimination game on Sunday. Columbus stayed alive on Saturday by beating South Sioux City 9-1 in five innings.
Norfolk 120 020 0 – 3 5 3
Fremont 100 120 x – 4 9 1
WP: Chase Wray. LP: Carter MIckelson. 2B: (FRE) Aiden Vacha.