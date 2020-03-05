Free throws doom Pendragons in D1

LINCOLN – Pender outscored Pleasanton 48-32 from the field in the opening round of the Class D1 Nebraska Girls Basketball Championships here at Lincoln Southwest High School Thursday.
Unfortunately, free throws are included in the final score and the Bulldogs shot a staggering, 46 shots from the charity stripe, converting 34 of them to come away with a 66-56 win over the Pendragons to end their season at 17-12.
“I didn’t realize they shot that many,” Pender coach Luke Hoffman said. “Give them credit, they made a lot and a lot of them down the stretch when it counted – but that’s a lot of free throws.”
To put it into perspective, the game was 32 minutes in length.
Pender shot 14 free throws while Pleasanton shot the 46.
No matter how you slice it, that’s a lot of free throws.
Despite the disparity in the free throw category, a Pender scoring drought midway through the third frame probably cost the Pendragons the game.
After trailing by as many as 12 in the first half, Pender methodically nibbled away at the Pleasanton lead – thanks to relentless pressure defensively and the shooting and driving of junior, Ashley Ostrand.
Ostrand finished the contest with 30 points, including three baskets from beyond the three-point-line.
After a three by Cadee Nichols for the Bulldogs with 4:02 left in the first half made it 32-20, the Pendragons got to work.
“I was so proud of our kids,” Hoffman said. “I didn’t expect them to quit and they sure didn’t.”
Skyler Prokop hit a pair of free throws to make it 32-22 before Ostrand drove to the basket after a Pender stop to make it 32-24.
Prokop hit a three before Lillie Timm stole the ball and scored to make it 32-29.
By the half, the Bulldogs were up 36-31, but the Pendragons were far from done.
Zoey Lehmkuhl scored to open the second half on a layup for Pender, then grabbed an offensive rebound and scored just over a minute into the frame.
Lehmkuhl was fouled, but failed to convert the traditional three-point play, but anther offensive rebound and put back, this one by Keifl, put the Pendragons up 37-36 and forced Pleasanton coach Jordan Arensdorf to gather his troops.
The Bulldogs went on a 7-0 run from there and when the game got to the final eight minutes, as the fouls mounted, Pleasanton pulled away.
The Bulldogs hit 15 free throws in the final quarter to advance to tomorrow’s D1 semifinals at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
“We expected to get down here this year, we had a lot of good people coming back,” Hoffman said. “We just came up a little short – they made a couple of more plays than we did down the stretch.”
Pe 15 16 13 12 – 56
Pl 20 16 11 19 – 66
PENDER (17-12): Reese Kneifl 2 0-0 4; Zoey Lehmkuhl 3 2-2 8; Ashley Ostrand 12 3-4 30; Faith Morris 2 0-0 6; Skyler Prokop 1 2-2 5; Lillie Timm 1 0-4 2; Claire Felber 0 1-2 1.
PLEASANTON (26-0): Cadee Nichols 4 4-4 15; Paige Weisdorfer 0 3-6 3; Natalie Siegel 0 7-8 7; Isabelle Paitz 1 6-10 8; Katelyn Lindner 1 5-7 7; Kaci Pierce 6 7-8 20; Chelsea Fisher 2 2-3 6.