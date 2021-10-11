Wayne, Neb. --- A 28-point fourth quarter explosion fueled the Wayne State College football team to a come-from-behind 35-24 Northern Sun Conference South Division football win at #11 Minnesota State Saturday afternoon at Blakeslee Stadium in Mankato, Minnesota.
It was the first-ever win by the Wildcats over MSU in 13 career meetings and moves Wayne State to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in the NSIC South while the host Mavericks drop to 3-2 and 0-1 in the NSIC South.
For the third straight game, the Wildcats used a 28-point quarter to spark their win and it’s the second time in three weeks WSC has defeated the #11 team in NCAA Division II football. (Two weeks ago WSC won at then #11 Minnesota Duluth 31-28 behind a 28-point second quarter).
After a scoreless first quarter, Minnesota State opened the scoring on a five-yard pass from Hayden Ekern to Jalen Sample that put the Mavericks in front 7-0 with 13:40 to play in the first half.
The Wildcat offense had struggled for much of the first half, gaining just 51 yards on their first six drives.
But WSC struck for two big plays late in the first half after starting from their own 14 to tie the score. Quarterback Nick Bohn found Mason Lee on a 46-yard pass play and senior running back Anthony Watkins followed with a 40-yard run for a touchdown to even the score at 7-7 with 2:58 to go in the second quarter.
Minnesota State regained the lead on the final play of the first half on a 41-yard field goal from Luke Williams giving the Mavericks a 10-7 advantage at intermission.
Thanks to two touchdowns on their first two possessions of the third quarter, Minnesota State appeared to have control of the game with a 24-7 lead.
The opening series of the third quarter resulted in a 29-yard touchdown strike from JD Ekowa to Parker Gloudemans that put the Mavericks ahead 17-7.
MSU then surprised the Wildcats with an onside kick and recovered the ball at the WSC 32. Four plays later, Charles Coleman found the end zone on a two-yard run giving Minnesota State a 24-7 lead with 9:16 to go in the third quarter.
WSC then shut down the Mavericks on their final six possessions, forcing two punts and three turnovers, while the Wildcat offense scored touchdowns on four straight possessions to rally.
Bohn scored on a one-yard rush on the opening play of the fourth quarter to cap a 55-yard drive, trimming the Maverick lead to 24-14.
After forcing a MSU punt, the Wildcats used a big play to score again as Bohn connected with Taurean Grady on a 71-yard scoring strike to reduce the Minnesota State lead to 24-21 with 11:20 remaining.
The WSC defense then forced the first of three fourth-quarter turnovers as Mike Monette forced a JD Ekowa fumble that was recovered by linebacker Nicholas Joynt at the MSU 38.
Three plays later, WSC took the lead as Watkins raced 32 yards for a touchdown putting the ‘Cats in front 28-24 with 9:07 to play.
The Mavericks fumbled again on their next drive and turned the ball over to WSC on downs at the MSU 41 and the Wildcats scored again on a 21-yard run by Bohn to give WSC a 35-24 lead at the 4:46 mark.
Minnesota State was driving the ball on their next series and was inside the WSC 25 when freshman Gerale Flye intercepted an Ekern pass to stop the Maverick drive.
Flye intercepted another Ekern pass with just under two minutes remaining to seal the Wildcat upset win.
Minnesota State held a 424-369 advantage in total offense over WSC. The ‘Cats rushed for 135 yards and gained another 234 through the air.
Watkins rushed for 115 yards on 16 carries and scored two TD’s to lead WSC in rushing. Bohn added two rushing scores on runs of one and 21 yards.
Throwing the ball, Bohn completed 14 of 18 passes for 234 yards and one TD. Trystn Ducker had five receptions for 66 yards followed by Mason Lee with four catches for 65 yards. Taurean Grady added three catches for 91 yards and one TD.
Defensively, CJ Burress and Alex Kowalczyk each had 13 tackles for the Wildcats. Kowalczyk had one sack, three tackles for loss and a breakup. J’Von France added six tackles and one forced fumble. Jaylan Scott and Nicholas Joynt were each credited with fumble recoveries while Gerale Flye added two fourth quarter interceptions to highlight a Wildcat defense that forced four turnovers against the Mavericks.
The Wildcats will be at home next Saturday hosting #25 Augustana in a 1 p.m. NSIC South Division contest at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne.