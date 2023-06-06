GREENWOOD, Ind. — Fourteen Northeast Community College student-athletes have been named to academic all-district teams by College Sports Communicators.
To be considered for the recognition, nominations must reflect the student-athlete has played as a starter or as an important reserve, maintained a 3.5 cumulative or higher GPA, participated in at least 50% of a team’s games/contests and had a presence on a college roster in his or her respective sport for at least two years.
The following Northeast student athletes earned the distinction of being named to academic all-district teams:
— Baseball: Christian Carew, Harrison Taubert, Rusty Wortman and Kaden Young.
— Golf: Rockney Peck and Kody Sander.
— Men’s basketball: Emaniel Alexandre.
— Women’s soccer: Kyler Bowman, Erica Derby, Romeni Gurmendi, Taryn O’Brien and Carolin Stahlmann.
— Softball: Abby Balfour and Alexis Folks.