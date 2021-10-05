Four area teams to play for state tournament berths

Four area teams - three subdistrict champions and a wild card - have qualified for district finals and will play in best-of-three series on Friday, with the winners advancing to the state tournament, which is scheduled for the Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings, Oct. 13-15
In Class B, District B-9 champion, O'Neill is the No. 16 seed. The Eagles will have a difficult task when they travel on Friday to battle top-seeded Omaha Skutt on the SkyHawks' home field. The first pitch for is set for 2 p.m.
The other Class B district finalist, Wayne, grabbed the sixth and final wild card after the Blue Devils fell to Crete in the B-6 subdistrict final, 6-5. Wayne earned the No. 12 seed and will tangle with fifth-seeded Grand Island Northwest at 11 a.m. on Friday in Grand Island.
C-6 subdistrict champ Highway 91 (Clarkson/Leigh and Howells-Dodge) is the No. 11 seed in Class C and will travel to Kearney on Friday for a 1 p.m. showdown with sixth-seeded Kearney Catholic.
The only area team to draw a home game in district final play, C-4 district champion and defending Class C state champ, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, is the No. 3 seed and will host No. 14 Raymond Central on Friday beginning at 10:30 a.m.