Golf NDN

KEARNEY — Lauren Thiele of Wahoo took home medalist honors and played her way into quarterfinals at the 97th Nebraska Women’s Match Play Championship at Kearney Country Club here Monday.

Thiele carded an even par 72 to become the medalist and No. 1 seed by two strokes over her older sister Haley Thiele.

There was also a 4-for-1 play-off for the 16th seed in the championship bracket which was won by Kristin Goertz of Omaha.

All remaining players were put in a Founders bracket.

Four area golfers competed from the Daily News’ coverage area.

Hannah Hunke of Snyder tied for 11th in Monday’s qualifying round, then defeated Shelly Liddick of Bellevue 2&1 in the Round of 16.

She was to face Sydney Taake of Papillion in Tuesday’s Round of 8.

After being eliminated from the 4-for-1 playoff for the 16th seed, Lacie Fox of Beemer, defeated Cassidy Ulrich of Hartington 7&6.

Ulrich had tied for 30th in Monday qualifying round.

Allison Temple of Norfolk, who tied for 27th in Monday’s qualifying round, lost to Brandi Lemek of Doniphan 4&2 in the Founders bracket Round of 16.

Tuesday’s Results

Round of 8

Lauren Thiele, Wahoo, vs. Emily Karmazin, Omaha.

Sydney Taake, Papillion, vs. Hannah Hunke, Snyder.

Haley Thiele, Wahoo, vs. Danica Badura, Aurora.

Katie Ruge, Omaha vs. Ricki Hickstein, Chadron.

Founders Flight Round of 8

Brynn Sundquist, Lincoln, vs. Lacie Fox, Beemer.

Brandi Lemek, Doniphan, vs. Adalia Maiyo, Lincoln.

Elly Speece, La Vista, vs. Julia Karmazin, Omaha.

Hunter Gillis, Omaha, vs. Karsen Morrison, North Platte

Monday’s Results

Round of 16

L. Thiele, Wahoo, defeated Kristin Goertz, Omaha, 2&1.

Karmazin, Omaha, defeated Kayla Barnes, Bellevue, 19 holes.

Taake, Papillion, defeated Kira Mestl, Ogallala, 1 up.

Hunke, Snyder, defeated Shelly Liddick, Bellevue, 2&1.

H. Thiele, Wahoo, defeated Neely Adler, Lincoln, 4&3.

Badura, Aurora, defeated Kenzey Kanno, Morrill 3&2.

Ruge, Omaha, defeated Jalea Culliver, Omaha, 5&3.

Hickstein, Chadron, defeated Kaitlyn Hanna, Omaha, 4&3.

Founders Flight Round of 16

Sundquist, Lincoln, defeatedBaylee Steele, North Platte, 3&2

Fox, Beemer, defeated Cassidy Ulrich, Hartington, 7&6.

Brandi Lemek, Doniphan, defeated Allison Temple, Norfolk, 4&2.

Maiyo, Lincoln, defeated Jane Pohlman, Omaha, 6&5.

Speece, La Vista, defeated Katherine Wilson, Omaha, 1 up.

J. Karmazin, Omaha, defeated Harley Hiltibrand, Brule, 4&3.

Gillis, Omaha, defeated Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff, 3&1.

Karsen Morrison, North Platte, bye.

Qualifying round

1. Lauren Thiele, Wahoo 72

2. Haley Thiele, Wahoo 74

3. Katie Ruge, Omaha 75

4. Kira Mestl, Ogallala 76

5. Shelly Liddick, Bellevue 78

T6. Emily Karmazin, Omaha 80

Kayla Barnes, Bellevue 80

Danica Badura, Aurora 80

Kenzey Kanno, Morrill 80

Kaitlyn Hanna, Omaha 80

T11. Hannah Hunke, Snyder 81

Ricki Hickstein, Chadron 81

T13. Sydney Taake, Papillion 82

Jalea Culliver, Omaha 82

Neely Adler, Lincoln 82

T16. Lacie Fox, Beemer 83

Kristin Goertz, Omaha 83

Baylee Steele, North Platte 83

Karsen Morrison, N. Platte 83

T20. Harley Hiltibrand, Brule 84

Brandi Lemek, Doniphan 84

E. Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff 84

Elly Speece, La Vista 84

Jane Pohlman, Omaha 84

25. Hunter Gillis, Omaha 85

26. Julia Karmazin, Omaha 86

T27. Allison Temple, Norfolk 87

Adalia Maiyo, Lincoln 87

Katherine Wilson, Omaha 87

T30. Cassidy Ulrich, Hartington 91

Brynn Sundquist, Lincoln 91

Tags

In other news

Nebraska could be compiling the best recruiting class ever

Nebraska could be compiling the best recruiting class ever

LINCOLN — It got real the summer before ninth grade for Kennedi Orr. She, along with some of the nation’s best volleyball talent, rolled in for Nebraska’s Dream Team camp. At that moment, the player who would become the No. 1 prospect in the 2021 recruiting class was among giants of the spor…

Non-winged sprint cars visit Off Road Speedway

Non-winged sprint cars visit Off Road Speedway

Thirteen 305 non-winged sprint cars made a first-ever visit to Off Road Speedway on Saturday night as part of the Lynn Langenberg Memorial celebration, with cars and drivers from Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota, South Dakota and Nebraska.