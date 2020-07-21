KEARNEY — Lauren Thiele of Wahoo took home medalist honors and played her way into quarterfinals at the 97th Nebraska Women’s Match Play Championship at Kearney Country Club here Monday.
Thiele carded an even par 72 to become the medalist and No. 1 seed by two strokes over her older sister Haley Thiele.
There was also a 4-for-1 play-off for the 16th seed in the championship bracket which was won by Kristin Goertz of Omaha.
All remaining players were put in a Founders bracket.
Four area golfers competed from the Daily News’ coverage area.
Hannah Hunke of Snyder tied for 11th in Monday’s qualifying round, then defeated Shelly Liddick of Bellevue 2&1 in the Round of 16.
She was to face Sydney Taake of Papillion in Tuesday’s Round of 8.
After being eliminated from the 4-for-1 playoff for the 16th seed, Lacie Fox of Beemer, defeated Cassidy Ulrich of Hartington 7&6.
Ulrich had tied for 30th in Monday qualifying round.
Allison Temple of Norfolk, who tied for 27th in Monday’s qualifying round, lost to Brandi Lemek of Doniphan 4&2 in the Founders bracket Round of 16.
Tuesday’s Results
Round of 8
Lauren Thiele, Wahoo, vs. Emily Karmazin, Omaha.
Sydney Taake, Papillion, vs. Hannah Hunke, Snyder.
Haley Thiele, Wahoo, vs. Danica Badura, Aurora.
Katie Ruge, Omaha vs. Ricki Hickstein, Chadron.
Founders Flight Round of 8
Brynn Sundquist, Lincoln, vs. Lacie Fox, Beemer.
Brandi Lemek, Doniphan, vs. Adalia Maiyo, Lincoln.
Elly Speece, La Vista, vs. Julia Karmazin, Omaha.
Hunter Gillis, Omaha, vs. Karsen Morrison, North Platte
Monday’s Results
Round of 16
L. Thiele, Wahoo, defeated Kristin Goertz, Omaha, 2&1.
Karmazin, Omaha, defeated Kayla Barnes, Bellevue, 19 holes.
Taake, Papillion, defeated Kira Mestl, Ogallala, 1 up.
Hunke, Snyder, defeated Shelly Liddick, Bellevue, 2&1.
H. Thiele, Wahoo, defeated Neely Adler, Lincoln, 4&3.
Badura, Aurora, defeated Kenzey Kanno, Morrill 3&2.
Ruge, Omaha, defeated Jalea Culliver, Omaha, 5&3.
Hickstein, Chadron, defeated Kaitlyn Hanna, Omaha, 4&3.
Founders Flight Round of 16
Sundquist, Lincoln, defeatedBaylee Steele, North Platte, 3&2
Fox, Beemer, defeated Cassidy Ulrich, Hartington, 7&6.
Brandi Lemek, Doniphan, defeated Allison Temple, Norfolk, 4&2.
Maiyo, Lincoln, defeated Jane Pohlman, Omaha, 6&5.
Speece, La Vista, defeated Katherine Wilson, Omaha, 1 up.
J. Karmazin, Omaha, defeated Harley Hiltibrand, Brule, 4&3.
Gillis, Omaha, defeated Emily Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff, 3&1.
Karsen Morrison, North Platte, bye.
Qualifying round
1. Lauren Thiele, Wahoo 72
2. Haley Thiele, Wahoo 74
3. Katie Ruge, Omaha 75
4. Kira Mestl, Ogallala 76
5. Shelly Liddick, Bellevue 78
T6. Emily Karmazin, Omaha 80
Kayla Barnes, Bellevue 80
Danica Badura, Aurora 80
Kenzey Kanno, Morrill 80
Kaitlyn Hanna, Omaha 80
T11. Hannah Hunke, Snyder 81
Ricki Hickstein, Chadron 81
T13. Sydney Taake, Papillion 82
Jalea Culliver, Omaha 82
Neely Adler, Lincoln 82
T16. Lacie Fox, Beemer 83
Kristin Goertz, Omaha 83
Baylee Steele, North Platte 83
Karsen Morrison, N. Platte 83
T20. Harley Hiltibrand, Brule 84
Brandi Lemek, Doniphan 84
E. Krzyzanowski, Scottsbluff 84
Elly Speece, La Vista 84
Jane Pohlman, Omaha 84
25. Hunter Gillis, Omaha 85
26. Julia Karmazin, Omaha 86
T27. Allison Temple, Norfolk 87
Adalia Maiyo, Lincoln 87
Katherine Wilson, Omaha 87
T30. Cassidy Ulrich, Hartington 91
Brynn Sundquist, Lincoln 91