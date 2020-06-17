Former Norfolk High standout Logan Strom is switching from basketball to football.
Strom has signed to play at Weber State, an NCAA Division I FCS college in Ogden, Utah, that plays in the Big Sky Conference, the school announced Tuesday
Strom was part of Norfolk High’s 2017 state championship basketball team and a four-year football letter winner. Out of a reported 26 combined Division I offers — including eight for football — he initially chose to play basketball at the University of California Davis. He sat out the 2017-18 season as a redshirt and then transferred to the University of Nebraska at Omaha, where he sat out the 2018-19 year because of NCAA transfer rules.
The 6-foot-8-inch 240-pounder will be a junior this fall and play tight end at Weber State, which ended the 2019 season ranked third in the country, its highest in school history. The Wildcats tied their school record with 11 wins, won their third-straight Big Sky title and advanced to the semifinals of the FCS playoffs for the first time.