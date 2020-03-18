Former coach tests positive

Chris Kielsmeier

 

Former Wayne State women’s basketball coach Chris Kielsmeier, now at Cleveland State, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

CSU, in a statement released Saturday night, said Kielsmeier is the first confirmed case of the virus at the school, as confirmed by Cuyahoga County health officials.

The university said it is doing everything it can to support Kielsmeier in his recovery and is making sure anyone who came in close contact with the coach is being contacted and given the best medical advice and support.

Kielsmeier said in the statement that it has been a challenging couple of days and that he is beginning to feel better and looks forward to getting back to 100%.

Kielsmeier coached at Wayne State for 10 years before leaving for Cleveland State in 2018. He guided the Wildcats to records of 237-72 overall (.767) and 166-50 in Northern Sun Conference (.768) play. After going 10-20 in his first season at Cleveland State, Kielsmeier led the Vikings to a 21-11 record this past season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – National Junior College Athletic Association President and CEO Christopher Parker announced on Monday that the NJCAA has made the decision to cancel all spring competition beginning March 16 due to the impact of COVID-19.

LINCOLN — The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) announced late Monday morning that all activity practices are suspended until Monday, March 30, and competitions are suspended until Thursday, April 2, in a release on its website.