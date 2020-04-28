Tyler Potts echoed the sentiments of hundreds of other American Legion baseball players with his recent tweet.
It was the one he sent in response to the Nebraska Legion’s announcement that the area and state tournaments had been canceled.
“Now the Coronavirus has officially ruined my senior year,’’ he tweeted.
Potts, in his final varsity season at Crofton, had big plans for this summer. The multisport athlete had bought a pair of custom cleats and was eagerly awaiting the start of the Legion season.
His anticipation was evident months ago, when he sent out this tweet on Dec. 29:
“One-hundred and thirty-one days till graduation and summer baseball,’’ it said.
But as the months passed and COVID-19 became a part of our lives, Potts knew there were storm clouds brewing.
“Well, this isn’t how I thought my senior year would go,’’ he tweeted on March 16.
Four days later, his Twitter post read, “I think my dog is enjoying this quarantine much more than me.’’
Then came the April 2 announcement by the NSAA that all competitions had been canceled for the remainder of the school year.
“Play every game like it’s your last …’’ Potts tweeted.
Finally came this week’s announcement that the state’s Legion postseason had been canceled.
“It’s something I was looking forward to all during the school year,’’ he said. “Really, ever since the end of our Legion season last year.’’
He said he still remembers that last game, a loss to Creighton in the Class C Senior tournament.
“I remember sitting in the dugout thinking, ‘Wait until next year,’ " he said. “Now there isn’t going to be a next year.’’
Potts has played other sports at Crofton but said baseball remains his favorite. The school has no varsity baseball program in the spring, so Legion ball was all he had.
“I’d get finished with track or golf practice and then head over to the baseball field,’’ he said. “I just wanted to be ready for the summer.’’
He said it hit him hard when the state Legion committee announced it was canceling the postseason because of coronavirus concerns.
“I enjoy playing Legion because we’d take a lot of fun road trips,’’ he said. “And it’s great to get out there and play with your friends.’’
Now Potts and many others might not get that opportunity, though there is still a chance that some Legion games might be played starting in mid-July.
The senior said he already had been looking ahead to Aug. 2, when he would have had a tough decision to make. That’s the day when the Class C state tournament would be going on, coinciding with Crofton’s delayed graduation.
“I would have missed graduation for baseball,’’ he said. “But my dad is the school board president, so I’m not sure if that would have happened.’’
Following that graduation, Potts will move on to South Dakota State and major in electrical engineering.
And those unused custom cleats?
“I really wanted to wear them this summer,’’ he said. “Maybe I can wear them playing intramurals in college.’’