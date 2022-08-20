SPALDING — The Summerland Bobcats were often in the right place at the right time, but couldn’t always execute in their season-opening loss to the Riverside Chargers on Friday at the Greeley County Fairgrounds.

Riverside had third and 10 at their own 39-yard-line with just over three minutes left and Summerland holding a 26-20 lead. Drew Carraher took the snap in the shotgun and found Luke Schmeits for the game-tying touchdown.

Izek Leslie followed with a PAT kick, which was moved back five yards following a false start penalty, that put the Chargers ahead.

Michael Koenig lined up in the shotgun and looked for running back Trevor Thomson, who was going deep down the sideline on a wheel route. Koenig overthrew Thomson and the ball landed in the hands of Nicholas Berger for the interception to effectively end the game.

How did we get here? Be sure to come back for the full story online or check Saturday's paper. 

 

Tags

In other news

Pender’s Olson earns state player of the year award

Pender’s Olson earns state player of the year award

Each year, thousands of Nebraska’s youths participate in American Legion baseball across the state. One player is then chosen as the Nebraska player of the year and his name is forwarded to be considered for the George W. Rulon national player of the year award.

FOOTBALL: Riverside 27, Summerland 26

FOOTBALL: Riverside 27, Summerland 26

SPALDING — The Summerland Bobcats were often in the right place at the right time, but couldn’t always execute in their season-opening loss to the Riverside Chargers on Friday at the Greeley County Fairgrounds.