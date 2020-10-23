Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM SUNDAY TO 1 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 6 INCHES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM SUNDAY TO 1 AM CDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&