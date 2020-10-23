NDN football

WAYNE--Pierce scored first on a 48-yard run by Tyler Race, then dodged several Blue Devils threats with defensive stops, but Wayne persevered with good defense of its own--stopping four of the Bluejays first 11 running plays behind the line of scrimmage.

A safety when a Pierce punt snap went awry gave the Blue Devils two points, and a reverse on a fourth-and-five play provided Wayne with a 9-6 halftime lead.

But the Bluejays eventually won the battle for momentum that lasted throughout the third quarter, marching 99 yards in 16 plays for the go-ahead touchdown--a 15-yard pass from Abram Scholting to Ben Brahmer to take a 13-9 lead--before Logan Moeller's 23-yard interception return late in the game put the bow on a 19-9 Pierce win in this battle between teams in the top five of the C1 power points list.

In other news

No. 3 Knights fight off No. 5 Trojans

HARTINGTON — Just when it seemed Norfolk Catholic had blown one too many chances at Hartington Cedar Catholic, seniors Jackson Clausen and Brennen Kelley came to the rescue.

FOOTBALL: Norfolk Catholic 14, Hartington Cedar Catholic 10

HARTINGTON — Jackson Clausen ran for two long touchdowns, and Brennen Kelley's interception with 1 minute, 56 seconds, left allowed Class C No. 3 Norfolk Catholic to run out the clock for a 14-10 victory at fifth-ranked Hartington Cedar Catholic on Friday night.

Neligh-Oakdale rolls past Elkhorn Valley, 52-12

NELIGH — On a windy, frigid and brisk Thursday night, the Neligh-Oakdale Warriors controlled both sides of the ball in the trenches and they were able take the early momentum as they went on to beat the Elkhorn Valley Falcons, 52-12.