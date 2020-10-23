WAYNE--Pierce scored first on a 48-yard run by Tyler Race, then dodged several Blue Devils threats with defensive stops, but Wayne persevered with good defense of its own--stopping four of the Bluejays first 11 running plays behind the line of scrimmage.
A safety when a Pierce punt snap went awry gave the Blue Devils two points, and a reverse on a fourth-and-five play provided Wayne with a 9-6 halftime lead.
But the Bluejays eventually won the battle for momentum that lasted throughout the third quarter, marching 99 yards in 16 plays for the go-ahead touchdown--a 15-yard pass from Abram Scholting to Ben Brahmer to take a 13-9 lead--before Logan Moeller's 23-yard interception return late in the game put the bow on a 19-9 Pierce win in this battle between teams in the top five of the C1 power points list.
