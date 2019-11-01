PIERCE -- The Pierce offense was in reach of its 400-plus yard per game rushing average--and that was in the first half during its pounding of Chase County in the opening round of the Class C1 state football playoffs.
The final score of 55-28 was not at all indicative of the Bluejays’ dominance both offensively and defensively during the contest, as the Longhorns scored 21 points in the game’s final six minutes against defensive groups made up of second- and third-unit players, and finally negated the “running clock” that began with the second-half kickoff.
For Pierce, the offensive success was a combination of line play and the hard running of senior back Carson Oestrich who accumulated 219 yards on 13 carries, including touchdown runs of one and 90 yards--in the first half.
Oestrich would add his third touchdown, a 42-yard run on the Bluejays’ second play of the third quarter, that concluded his night on offense while providing Pierce with a 49-7 advantage that allowed Pierce coaches to employ substitution plans.
The Bluejays out-rushed Chase County 368 yards to 34 in the first half alone. Brett Tinker contributed 20 yards on four attempts, with one rushing touchdown--but also scored on a 36-yard screen pass from quarterback Dalton Freeman. Freeman, meanwhile, added 76 yards on seven carries, and backups Jeremiah Kruntorad and David Dale accounted for 31 and 22 yards first-half rushing yards, respectively.
Other than Oestreich’s 42-yarder, only Kruntorad (three rushes, 18 yards) and Dale (four rushes, 16 yards and a one-yard touchdown) carried the ball in the second half with the rest of the carries spread among five reserves.
But Pierce also moved the ball through the air as Freeman completed three of his five first-half passes and, along with the touchdown pass to Tinker, also connected twice with Garret Meier for 51 yards, including a 21-yard touchdown.
Chase County’s limited offensive success came through the air, with quarterback Bennett Bauerle completing 9 of 25 for 163 yards with two touchdown passes to Logan Jussel--the first for 26 yards for the Longhorns’ only touchdown of the first half, and the second a 19-yarder with just over a minute remaining in the game.
Class C1 first round
Chase County (5-5) 0 7 0 21 -- 28
Pierce (9-0) 21 21 7 6 -- 55
Scoring summary
FIRST QUARTER
PI: Carson Oestreich 1 run (Chaden Roth kick), 7:29.
PI: Jeremiah Kruntorad 4 run (Roth kick), 5:00.
PI Garret Meier 21 pass from Dalton Freeman (Roch kick), 2:35.
SECOND QUARTER
PI: Oestreich 90 run (Roth kick), 11:07.
PI: Brett Tinker 6 run (Roth kick), 6:31.
PI: Tinker 36 pass from Freeman (Roth kick), 3:23.
CC: Logan Jussel 26 pass from Bennett Bauerle (Hayden Bahler kick), :18.
THIRD QUARTER
PI: Oestreich 42 run (Roth kick), 9:29.
FOURTH QUARTER
PI: David Dale 1 run (kick failed), 9:30.
CC: Bauerle 4 run (Bahler kick), 5:57.
CC: Trevor Peterson 1 run (Bahler kick), 2:52.
CC: Jussel 19 pass from Bauerle (Bahler kick), 1:16.