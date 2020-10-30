FOOTBALL: Pierce 42, West Point-Beemer 21

NDN football

PIERCE — Momentum was as difficult to hang on to as the football for both the Pierce Bluejays and the West Point-Beemer Cadets in the first round of the Class C1 state playoffs.

The teams combined for nine fumbles and three interceptions during a game that was tied twice — at 14 midway through the second period, and again at 21 after the Cadets’ Jesus Barragan returned the second half kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown — before the Bluejays scored three straight touchdowns to wrap up a hard-fought 42-21 win.

Check back later for a game recap at norfolkdailynews.com or Saturday's print or ePaper.

