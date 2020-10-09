FOOTBALL: Omaha Westside defeats Norfolk 52-3

NDN football

Omaha Westside demonstrated why it's 6-0  and the top-ranked team in Class A, and Avante Dickerson showed why he's one of the most talented players in the state, as the Warriors defeated Norfolk 52-3.

The Warriors' starters scored on 7 of 8 possessions offensively-- 6 of 7 in the first half alone--and added a defensive touchdown on a "scoop and score" by Dickerson before turning the game over to back-ups in the fourth quarter.

Dickerson rolled up 212 yards on 11 carries, along with 63 yards on two receptions--all in the first half--and scored four touchdowns.

OAKLAND — In a battle of undefeated teams, top-ranked Oakland-Craig scored the final 36 points after what was a 16-14 game in the second quarter against fifth-ranked Hartington Cedar Catholic as the Knights claimed a 52-14 victory in non-district play Friday at Oakland City Park.

Abby Brodersen and her Boone Central teammates qualified for next week’s Class C state girls golf championships at the Elks Country Club in Columbus by taking the team title in the C-2 district meet at Oakland Golf Club.