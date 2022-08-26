Football NDN

COLUMBUS: The Norfolk High football team used an impressive passing attack to jump out to a two touchdown lead over Columbus Friday night, then added a key score just before halftime to maintain the 14-point advantage.

In the second half the Panthers turned to a ground attack to not only maintain that lead but, with its defense pitching a second-half shut-out, added another 17 points to finalize a 38-7 walloping of the rival Discoverers.

Check back later for a recap of the game at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Saturday's print or ePaper.

In other news

Gators handle Lutheran High

Gators handle Lutheran High

Lutheran High Northeast seemed to have the momentum going into halftime despite trailing in their season opener. Then Wisner-Pilger's rushing attack dominated the second half.

Norfolk blasts Discoverers in season opener

Norfolk blasts Discoverers in season opener

COLUMBUS – With a 28-21 win over Fremont already under its belt, Columbus figured to have the advantage of game experience and an extra week of improvement as the Discoverers hosted Norfolk High Friday night. Instead, it was the Panthers squad that looked poised and prepared, controlling the…

Preseason ratings for area football teams

Preseason ratings for area football teams

Happy football season! Another year of Northeast and North Central high school football is here. As always there’s a ton of talent, a ton of great programs and a ton of questions to be answered this season.

FOOTBALL: Norfolk High Panthers 38, Columbus 7

FOOTBALL: Norfolk High Panthers 38, Columbus 7

COLUMBUS: The Norfolk High football team used an impressive passing attack to jump out to a two touchdown lead over Columbus Friday night, then added a key score just before halftime to maintain the 14-point advantage.