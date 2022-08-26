FOOTBALL: Norfolk High Panthers 38, Columbus 7

COLUMBUS: The Norfolk High football team used an impressive passing attack to jump out to a two touchdown lead over Columbus Friday night, then added a key score just before halftime to maintain the 14-point advantage.
In the second half the Panthers turned to a ground attack to not only maintain that lead but, with its defense pitching a second-half shut-out, added another 17 points to finalize a 38-7 walloping of the rival Discoverers.
Check back later for a recap of the game at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Saturday's print or ePaper.