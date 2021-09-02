FOOTBALL: Norfolk High 14, Columbus 28

Columbus dominated the first half statistically Thursday night, piling up nearly 250 yards of offense--despite being hindered by five major penalties--and established a 21-0 halftime advantage.
However, Norfolk High responded to that deficit at halftime by outscoring the Discoverers 14-7 in the second half, establishing much better offensive production in both the running game and throwing the ball while also performing better on defense. The Panthers also blocked a Columbus punt.
