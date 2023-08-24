A variety of circumstances could have interfered with Norfolk High's season-opening football game against Columbus Thursday night.
Simply put, the Panthers--led by a unified class of 22 seniors--wouldn't allow any of those issues to cause a distraction and, as a result, Norfolk earned a 28-14 over the Discoverers.
Paced by a two-headed rushing attack by Rowdy Bauer and Hudson Waldow that pounded a combined 222 yards worth of body blows to the Columbus defense all game long, along with quarterback CJ Hoffman's 117-yard contribution on scrambles and keepers up the middle, the Panthers turned a 14-7 halftime advantage into a 28-14 margin before stopping one last Columbus possession at midfield and running out the final six minutes of the game to secure the win.
Bauer's night also featured four touchdowns--runs of 3, 96, and 25, plus a 19-yard reception for a score. But the highlight was the tackle-breaking 96-yard touchdown run as part of his 138 rushing total, as well as six catches for 60 yards.
Waldow also made his mark on defense, recording three tackles-for-loss during the Discoverers' final drive of the third quarter--two of them when Columbus was inside the Norfolk five-yard line which, with the Panthers holding a tenuous 21-14 lead, a drive which then ended with a missed 27-yard Columbus field goal attempt.
