LOGAN VIEW -- Norfolk Catholic simply had too many talented weapons, along with too much size and strength, for Logan View/Scribner Snyder Friday night.

The Knights, whose starters played only the first half, scored all six times the offense had the ball--needing just three plays the first two possessions, four plays on another, followed by actual drives of seven and five plays--to put the game out of the Raiders' reach early.

Norfolk Catholic led 21-3 after one quarter and 49-3 at halftime, initiating a running clock in the second half, while coach Jeff Bellar turned the ballgame over to reserves.

After Dom Bayliff kicked a 30-yard field goal in the first period, LV/SS picked up its only touchdown of the game in the third to establish the final score of 49-9.

FOOTBALL: Clarkson/Leigh 44, Bancroft-Rosalie 0

CLARKSON — Defending Class D1 state champion Clarkson/Leigh scored on the third play of the game, and the Patriots never looked back in blanking previously undefeated Bancroft-Rosalie 44-0 here Friday night.

Late save by Thornell keeps No. 5 Hawks undefeated

Hannah Thornell didn’t seem likely to be put in position to have to make a game-preserving save when the No. 5-rated Northeast Community College women led Metropolitan Community College 3-0 with 26 minutes left on Wednesday.

FOOTBALL: Grand Island escapes with 21-19 win over Norfolk

The Panthers showed that they could move the ball on visiting Grand Island with a game-opening 14-play 88-yard drive, picking up five first downs on the way to Rowdy Bauer's 3-yard touchdown. However, Sam Zaueta's PAT kick was wide leaving the Norfolk lead at 6-0.

Tough test for Huskers, Wayne State

