LOGAN VIEW -- Norfolk Catholic simply had too many talented weapons, along with too much size and strength, for Logan View/Scribner Snyder Friday night.
The Knights, whose starters played only the first half, scored all six times the offense had the ball--needing just three plays the first two possessions, four plays on another, followed by actual drives of seven and five plays--to put the game out of the Raiders' reach early.
Norfolk Catholic led 21-3 after one quarter and 49-3 at halftime, initiating a running clock in the second half, while coach Jeff Bellar turned the ballgame over to reserves.
After Dom Bayliff kicked a 30-yard field goal in the first period, LV/SS picked up its only touchdown of the game in the third to establish the final score of 49-9.
Check back later for a recap of the game at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or read Saturday's print or ePaper.