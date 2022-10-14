NDN football

The Norfolk Catholic has been winning big all season long, boasting an offensive average of 42 points per game while limiting opponents to fewer than 9 points.

On Friday night both of those numbers, as the Knights blasted Wayne 63-14.

Norfolk Catholic's senior running back Karter Kerkman had a big night, rushing for 263 yards on just 15 carries--210 of those in the first half--and scoring four touchdowns.

The Knights--ranked No. 1 in Class C2--led 42-7 at halftime, enforcing the running clock throughout the second half while improving to 8-0 on the season.

