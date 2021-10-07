FOOTBALL Norfolk Catholic 56, BRLD 3

The Class C No. 3 Norfolk Catholic Knights got off to a strong start and never looked back as they defeated the Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Wolverines 56-3 on Thursday at Memorial Field.
The win was Jeff Bellar's 375th as a head coach. He's spent the past 36 years with the Knights.
"I've been very blessed to have great kids that've played extremely hard and you don't win games unless you've got good players to go with it," Bellar said. "I have great coaches to work with also."
