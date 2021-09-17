Norfolk Catholic forced a turnover on downs, then scored on their first play of overtime to knock off the No. 2 Oakland-Craig Knights 20-14 on Friday at Memorial Field.
The orange and black opened up the period with a two-yard run by Tavis Uhling. However, a jet sweep by Carter Bousquet was sniffed out for a three-yard loss. After a timeout, Grady Gatewood's pass to Carson Thomsen fell incomplete.
On fourth and goal from the 11-yard line, Gatewood found Uhling headed straight to the end zone. However, his throw was deflected by Mason Weidner, allowing Norfolk Catholic to take over.
It was on the next play that Kerkman took it into the end zone for his third touchdown of the day.
