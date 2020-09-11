NDN football

 

Football competition includes three phases--offense, defense, and special teams--and for a little more than a quarter of the its game with the Chanticleers, Norfolk Catholic was winning in two of those three areas.

The Knights’ defense was performing a viable version of bend-but-don’t break against 3-0 and No. 4-ranked Ord, and Brennen Kelley had returned a punt 57 yards for a touchdown and 7-0 Norfolk Catholic lead.

But the relentless senior rushing tandem of running back Tommy Stevens and quarterback Zach Smith, behind an offensive line that owned a noticeable size advantage over the Knights, began to assert itself--scoring three touchdowns in the second period and propelling Ord to a 28-14 win.

 Check back later for a full recap at norfolkdailynews.com or read Saturday's print or ePaper edition.

Tags

In other news

Lutheran High Northeast edges GACC, 44-36

Lutheran High Northeast edges GACC, 44-36

BEEMER — On a cloudy, drizzly and crisp September evening at Beemer City Park, the Lutheran High Northeast Eagles lost the lead for the first time all season in the beginning of the fourth quarter, but they were able to grab the lead back and hold on in the 44-36 win over Guardian Angles Cen…

No. 5 Wakefield runs over No. 9 Stanton

WAKEFIELD — In a game on paper that seemed to be very competitive, Class D No. 5 Wakefield and No. 9 Stanton met on Eaton Field here Friday afternoon with the Trojans coming away with a decisive 50-14 win over the Mustangs.

FOOTBALL: Pierce 48, North Bend Central 13

FOOTBALL: Pierce 48, North Bend Central 13

PIERCE — Class C No. 2 Pierce spotted visiting No. 4 North Bend Central the first touchdown of the game, and then the Bluejays bruised the Tigers for 41 consecutive points on their way to a convincing 48-13 win here Friday night.

Sport shorts and scores for Sept. 11

Sport shorts and scores for Sept. 11

Sports shorts and scores for Panther softball; Norfolk tennis; Norfolk golf; Cadets edge Cardinals for second at golf invite; No. 8 Falcons come from behind to defeat Wisner-Pilger; Wausa snags its first win of year over Boyd County.