Football competition includes three phases--offense, defense, and special teams--and for a little more than a quarter of the its game with the Chanticleers, Norfolk Catholic was winning in two of those three areas.
The Knights’ defense was performing a viable version of bend-but-don’t break against 3-0 and No. 4-ranked Ord, and Brennen Kelley had returned a punt 57 yards for a touchdown and 7-0 Norfolk Catholic lead.
But the relentless senior rushing tandem of running back Tommy Stevens and quarterback Zach Smith, behind an offensive line that owned a noticeable size advantage over the Knights, began to assert itself--scoring three touchdowns in the second period and propelling Ord to a 28-14 win.
