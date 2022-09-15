Norfolk High scored an early touchdown after a Fremont fumble on the Tigers' second offensive play provided the Panthers with a short field of 22 yards.
Norfolk needed just four plays to cover that distance, with Kaden Ternus connecting with fullback Hudson Waldow sliding into the right flat and stepping into the end zone on 1st-and-goal from the seven.
That 7-0 score continued into the fourth quarter as both defenses hindered the opposing team's offensive production.
In the third quarter, the Fremont defense stopped an 81-yard drive by the Panthers with an interception on its own one-yard line, but Norfolk defense held, forcing the Tigers to punt from their end zone, producing another short field chance as the Panthers took over on the Fremont 31.
However, the Tigers' defense limited Norfolk to a 33-yard field goal attempt, which saw the snap sail through the hands of holder CJ Hoffman, leading to what would be Fremont's final possession of the night--a 50-yard march to the Panthers' 11 where quarterback Hudson Cunnings locatedJackson Cyza in the end zone on fourth-and-eight for the touchdown, with Dylan Hart's successful PAT tying the game at 7-all on what would be--because of repeated lightning strikes within 10 miles of Memorial Field--the final play of the game with 10:24 left.
School officials were considering a 4 p.m. start for a resumption of play.