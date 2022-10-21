NDN football

In a 34-10 win over the Panthers, Kearney showed off its offensive firepower Friday night--with four separate receivers and a running back all scoring touchdowns--and the Bearcats defense became increasingly stingy as the game continued into the second half.

So Kearney, No. 7-ranked in Class A, will now take a 7-2 regular season record into the state playoffs, while Norfolk slips to 5-4 and awaits the "ifs" and "buts" that will clarify its playoff chances.

Panthers' Ochoa places fifth in Class A

KEARNEY – Looking ahead to his senior season, Norfolk High’s Isaac Ochoa learned a valuable lesson in his final cross country meet of his junior year – don’t look back.