In a 34-10 win over the Panthers, Kearney showed off its offensive firepower Friday night--with four separate receivers and a running back all scoring touchdowns--and the Bearcats defense became increasingly stingy as the game continued into the second half.
So Kearney, No. 7-ranked in Class A, will now take a 7-2 regular season record into the state playoffs, while Norfolk slips to 5-4 and awaits the "ifs" and "buts" that will clarify its playoff chances.
