NELIGH -- If any team was going to come back from a 27-0 deficit midway through the first quarter, the team that scored 86 points the week prior would be a prime candidate to answer the call.
No. 8-seeded Neligh-Oakdale did just that, rebounding from two West Holt fumble returns for touchdowns by scoring 44 consecutive points on its way to holding off the visiting Huskies 44-35 at Warrior Field on Thursday.
Three-year starter Hunter Charf accounted for all of Neligh-Oakdale's touchdowns. The senior completed 19 of 28 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns, and he added a pair of rushing scores.
Freshman Aiden Kuester had a big day on both sides of the ball. He recovered two West Holt fumbles in the second half, both leading to Neligh-Oakdale touchdowns, including the lead-changing touchdown early in the third quarter. He also finished with six catches for 146 yards and three touchdowns.
The win puts the Warriors in a Wednesday showdown at top-seeded Cambridge with kickoff at 1:30 p.m.