Football: Neigh-Oakdale 52, Elkhorn Valley 12

NELIGH — On a windy, frigid and brisk Thursday night in Nebraska, the Neligh-Oakdale Warriors controlled both sides of the ball in the trenches and they were able take the early momentum as they went on to beat the Elkhorn Valley Falcons 52-12.
The No. 3 seeded Neligh-Oakdale Warriors led from start to finish against the 14 seeded Elkhorn Valley Falcons, as they were able to control the line of scrimmage throughout the evening.
“We wanted to be physical and we wanted to run the ball, we were able to do those things,” Neligh-Oakdale coach Ron Beacom said. “Up front, we were able to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, which made it a little bit easier for us to dictate how the game was going to be played.”
Elkhorn Valley ends the season with a 5-4 record with the first round exit while Neligh-Oakdale moves onto the next round of the Class D1 playoffs and will play the winner of the Hi-Line and Southern Valley matchup.