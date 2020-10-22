NDN football

NELIGH — On a windy, frigid and brisk Thursday night in Nebraska, the Neligh-Oakdale Warriors controlled both sides of the ball in the trenches and they were able take the early momentum as they went on to beat the Elkhorn Valley Falcons 52-12.

The No. 3 seeded Neligh-Oakdale Warriors led from start to finish against the 14 seeded Elkhorn Valley Falcons, as they were able to control the line of scrimmage throughout the evening. 

“We wanted to be physical and we wanted to run the ball, we were able to do those things,” Neligh-Oakdale coach Ron Beacom said. “Up front, we were able to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, which made it a little bit easier for us to dictate how the game was going to be played.”

Elkhorn Valley ends the season with a 5-4 record with the first round exit while Neligh-Oakdale moves onto the next round of the Class D1 playoffs and will play the winner of the Hi-Line and Southern Valley matchup.

Tags

In other news

Football: Neigh-Oakdale 52, Elkhorn Valley 12

Football: Neigh-Oakdale 52, Elkhorn Valley 12

NELIGH — On a windy, frigid and brisk Thursday night in Nebraska, the Neligh-Oakdale Warriors controlled both sides of the ball in the trenches and they were able take the early momentum as they went on to beat the Elkhorn Valley Falcons 52-12.

FOOTBALL: Lutheran High cruises to 50-22 win over Elmwood-Murdock

FOOTBALL: Lutheran High cruises to 50-22 win over Elmwood-Murdock

Lutheran High Northeast scored 32 unanswered points--running just four offensive plays--in the opening quarter of its D1 playoff game with the Elmwood-Murdock Knights, then cruised to a 50-22 victory in what Eagles coach Darin Suckstorf told his team was "the first step."

FOOTBALL: Creighton 54, Osmond 26

FOOTBALL: Creighton 54, Osmond 26

OSMOND — Ninth-seeded Creighton controlled virtually the entire second half, and the Bulldogs left no doubt when they took advantage of a pair of fourth-quarter turnovers to turn away eighth-seeded Osmond 54-26 in the first round of the Class D2 football playoffs here Thursday night.