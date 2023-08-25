WISNER--Lutheran High Northeast began its season with the offensive balance that co-head coaches Mitch Hyde and Justin Jordan were hoping for--as well as a solid defensive effort--that, all together, boosted the Eagles to a 40-12 victory over Wisner-Pilger here Friday night.
After a scoreless first quarter, Lutheran High got two touchdowns through the air in the second, both from quarterback Landon Johnson to receiver Braden Feddern, that covered 16 and 72 yards.
Those pass plays sandwiched a six-yard rushing touchdown by Josh Rojas and provided the Eagles with a 20-0 halftime lead that expanded to 32-6 when Rojas scored again on an 11-yard run to open the third period.
Wisner-Pilger got on the scoreboard late in the third on freshman back-up quarterback Jaxon Knoell's 20-yard run, but the Gators still trailed 26-6.
That deficit increased in the fourth quarter to 40-6 when Rojas added his third touchdown from 13 yards and Feddern added a scoop-and-score 38-yard fumble return.
The Gators' Braxton Siebrandt created the 42-12 final score on a one-yard run.
