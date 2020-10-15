NDN football

Thursday night’s regular-season ending contest between Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Lutheran High Northeast was a battle between like-minded teams.

Both wanted to pound the opposing defense into submission with a straight-ahead rushing game, while putting up a stout defense to limit the opponent’s offensive success.

Ultimately, it was the Eagles’ numerous contributions in both areas that led to Lutheran High’s 16-8 victory, but not without challenges.

Kosch named Norfolk boys golf coach

