Thursday night’s regular-season ending contest between Laurel-Concord-Coleridge and Lutheran High Northeast was a battle between like-minded teams.
Both wanted to pound the opposing defense into submission with a straight-ahead rushing game, while putting up a stout defense to limit the opponent’s offensive success.
Ultimately, it was the Eagles’ numerous contributions in both areas that led to Lutheran High’s 16-8 victory, but not without challenges.
