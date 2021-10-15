LAUREL — The Class D No. 9 Lutheran High Northeast Eagles completed an undefeated regular season and captured the district D1-6 title on Friday night with a 46-14 win over No. 3 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.

The Eagles are now 10-0 against the Bears since they consolidated ahead of the 2012 season. It’s Lutheran High’s first undefeated regular season in eight years and their first district title since 2018.

To read the rest of the story, be sure to check back in to norfolkdailynews.com or read tomorrow’s paper or epaper.

 

Tags

In other news

Softball: Guardian Angels Central Catholic 4, Kearney Catholic 2

Softball: Guardian Angels Central Catholic 4, Kearney Catholic 2

HASTINGS - West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to come from behind and defeat Kearney Catholic, 4-2 and advance in the winners bracket of the Class C state softball tournament at the Bill Smith Softball Complex.