LAUREL — The Class D No. 9 Lutheran High Northeast Eagles completed an undefeated regular season and captured the district D1-6 title on Friday night with a 46-14 win over No. 3 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.
The Eagles are now 10-0 against the Bears since they consolidated ahead of the 2012 season. It’s Lutheran High’s first undefeated regular season in eight years and their first district title since 2018.
