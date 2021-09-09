It was a four-quarter fight at Memorial Stadium, but Class D No. 7 Lutheran High Northeast came out on top and beat the Guardian Angels Central Catholic Bluejays 22-20 on Thursday night.
With 45 seconds left, Guardian Angels Central Catholic had a third and two on their own 33-yard line with a chance to take the lead again. Coy Kreikemeier took the snap, rolled out to his right and found Trey Smith on a deep post.
His throw was too high, but not for Cort McKewon, who came from behind him to pick the ball off and seal the win for the Eagles.
Want to read the rest? Be sure to check back at norfolkdailynews.com or in Friday's paper or epaper.