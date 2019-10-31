Lutheran High coach Darin Suckstorf put the Eagles playoff game against Lourdes Central Catholic in the hands of quarterback Jaxson Kant.

And the senior wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.

Kant, who carried the ball 51 times for 178 yards and four touchdown, also completed 15 of 19 passes--nine of those to fellow-senior Ben Gebhardt for 185 yards and four touchdowns--as the No. 8-seeded Eagles edged the ninth-seeded Knights 56-52 in a first-round D1 game played at Norfolk’s Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Despite Kant’s heroics, Lutheran High still had to survive a potential game-winning touchdown reception that went off the hands of Central Catholic’s quarterback-turned-receiver Blake Miller as he crossed the goalline. Miller, who had switched roles with receiver Tanner Kochanowicz--a former quarterback--during the final two plays of the game to take advantage of a size mismatch against the Eagles’ secondary, caught a 34-yard pass to give the Knights time for one final play from the Lutheran High 19-yard line with two seconds remaining before the incompletion ended the game.

Look for a full recap of the D1 playoff game later at norfolkdailynews.com or in Friday's print or ePaper

 

