FOOTBALL: Lutheran High cruises to 50-22 win over Elmwood-Murdock

Lutheran High Northeast scored 32 unanswered points--running just four offensive plays--in the opening quarter of its D1 playoff game with the Elmwood-Murdock Knights, then cruised to a 50-22 victory in what Eagles coach Darin Suckstorf told his team was "the first step."

Lutheran High, with a 44-0 halftime lead turned the game over to back-ups in the second half until, after the Knights scored 22 consecutive points in the third and early fourth period, turning to a 'wildcat package' featuring the running of Eli Knapp--who topped off the evening with his fourth touchdown among his 182 rushing yards--to chew up most of the remaining time. in the 50-22 win.

OSMOND — Ninth-seeded Creighton controlled virtually the entire second half, and the Bulldogs left no doubt when they took advantage of a pair of fourth-quarter turnovers to turn away eighth-seeded Osmond 54-26 in the first round of the Class D2 football playoffs here Thursday night.

Norfolk High has qualified for the boys state cross country meet as a team for the first time since 2015 and as early as last spring, coach Aaron Bradley said he knew he might have something special.