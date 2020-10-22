FOOTBALL: Lutheran High cruises to 50-22 win over Elmwood-Murdock

Lutheran High Northeast scored 32 unanswered points--running just four offensive plays--in the opening quarter of its D1 playoff game with the Elmwood-Murdock Knights, then cruised to a 50-22 victory in what Eagles coach Darin Suckstorf told his team was "the first step."
Lutheran High, with a 44-0 halftime lead turned the game over to back-ups in the second half until, after the Knights scored 22 consecutive points in the third and early fourth period, turning to a 'wildcat package' featuring the running of Eli Knapp--who topped off the evening with his fourth touchdown among his 182 rushing yards--to chew up most of the remaining time. in the 50-22 win.
