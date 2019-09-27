Without five players available due to injuries, Lutheran High Northeast went into its game with Howells-Dodge hoping to run time off the clock and shorten the game.
That game plan changed when the Eagles scored three second quarter touchdowns--all from 62 yards or more--to take a 20-12 lead.
But momentum swung to the Jaguars on the 'play of the game'-- a 55-yard screen pass from back-up quarterback Jacob Tomcak, who was getting his first start of the season in place of the injured Darrin Pokorny, to multi-talented senior receiver Luke Rocheford who took the reception into the end zone with no time remaining in the second quarter.
The second half belonged entirely to Howells-Dodge, which scored 24 third quarter points en route to a 50-27 win over the Eagles.
