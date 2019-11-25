LINCOLN -- Like it has almost the entire season, Humphrey St. Francis scored a huge lead at halftime and cruised to another victory Monday afternoon.
This one was different. It was at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln in the Class D2 football state championship game.
Humphrey St. Francis scored touchdowns plus two-point conversions on all six possessions in the first half, and put points on the board every time it had the ball until midway through the fourth quarter on its way to a 70-16 smashing of Pleasanton for its second title trophy in five seasons.
