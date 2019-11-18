NDN football

HUMPHREY — When the defense failed early, the Humphrey St. Francis offense was there with 24 straight points for what looked like a commanding lead. And when the Flyers began sputtering offensively, the defense was there to pick up the slack.

Jamie Stice caught a pass across the middle for Falls City Sacred Heart, but brothers Trevor and Tanner Pfeifer met him immediately at the 12, and the Irish couldn't get another play snapped before time expired, and the host Flyers survived a 24-16 thriller in the Class D2 semifinals Monday night at the Ed Foltz Sports Complex.

The win puts Humphrey St. Francis in the championship game at Memorial Stadium for the first time since 2015.

