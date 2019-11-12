PLAINVIEW -- Humphrey St. Francis, undefeated at 11-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class D2, had its key attributes on full display here Tuesday night--a punishing rushing attack and an equally punishing defense--during a 64-20 quarterfinal pounding of the 9-2 Pirates.
Behind a dominating offense line, senior running back Taylor Wemhoff accumulated 220 yards on 19 first-half carries, including four touchdowns and three point-after-touchdown runs, to provide the Flyers with more than half of its 64-point total.
But the St. Francis defense did its part as well, limiting a capable Plainview offense to 46 rushing yards in the first two quarters on 12 tries, while restricting the Pirates’ aerial attack to 88 yards--harrassing quarterback Nate Christensen into a 10-of-24 completion rate. The Flyers also forced and recovered two fumbles and also added to the St. Francis point-total by recording a safety.
Look for a full recap of the St. Francis victory later at norfolkdailynews.com or in Wednesday’s print or ePaper .