The Bulldogs of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family put an end to Lutheran High Northeast's undefeated season and knocked them out of the Class D1 playoffs in a 36-35 win on Thursday night at Memorial Field.
Down by seven with 14 seconds left, the blue and white held the ball at the Bulldogs' eight-yard line. Keaton Ranslem took a direct snap to the right side, powered through defenders and crossed the goal line for the touchdown.
Now down one, Darin Suckstorf called for a two-point conversion to take the lead. Ranslem lined up in the wildcat and ran it to the right side again. However, this time, he was stopped by HLHF defenders a yard from the goal line.
Want to read the rest? Be sure to check back at norfolkdailynews.com or check tomorrow's paper or epaper.