The Bulldogs of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family put an end to Lutheran High Northeast's undefeated season and knocked them out of the Class D1 playoffs in a 36-35 win on Thursday night at Memorial Field.

Down by seven with 14 seconds left, the blue and white held the ball at the Bulldogs' eight-yard line. Keaton Ranslem took a direct snap to the right side, powered through defenders and crossed the goal line for the touchdown.

Now down one, Darin Suckstorf called for a two-point conversion to take the lead. Ranslem lined up in the wildcat and ran it to the right side again. However, this time, he was stopped by HLHF defenders a yard from the goal line.

Knights and Arens looking for more in D

The Norfolk Catholic boys and Crofton's Jordyn Arens are searching for more in this year's Nebraska state cross country meet Friday at the Kearney Country Club in Kearney.

Wynot takes L&C title

PONCA — For the third time this season, Lewis & Clark Conference rivals Ponca and Wynot squared off on the volleyball court — this time with a conference title on the line.

Norfolk High cross country squad ‘feeding off the positive’

During a team retreat to the Black Hills last summer, the Norfolk High boys cross country squad set three primary goals and, even though two of those didn’t quite happen, the third — a top five team finish at the Nebraska state cross country meet — is still in play.

VOLLEYBALL: PIerce defeats Norfolk Catholic: 25-18. 25-16, 25-7

The No. 3-seeded Bluejays have placed a recent emphasis on serve and serve receive, according to Pierce coach Zach Weber, and both areas paid dividends on Monday evening when the Bluejays downed sixth-seeded Norfolk Catholic in straight sets--winning the first round matchup of Mid-State Conf…