HOWELLS — The Jaguars made adjustments early to beat the Tigers on Friday night at the Howells Community Park.
After DCS made it a 12-8 game in the second quarter, Howells-Dodge scored the game's final 46 points to win it.
This was the second straight year these teams had faced each other in the state quarterfinals. The Jaguars won the previous meeting in the D1 quarterfinals 44-18 in Benkelman.
