HOWELLS — The Jaguars made adjustments early to beat the Tigers on Friday night at the Howells Community Park. 

After DCS made it a 12-8 game in the second quarter, Howells-Dodge scored the game's final 46 points to win it.

This was the second straight year these teams had faced each other in the state quarterfinals. The Jaguars won the previous meeting in the D1 quarterfinals 44-18 in Benkelman. 

To learn more about this game, be sure to look for the full story in Saturday's paper or epaper or online at norfolkdailynews.com

Tags

In other news

Howells-Dodge comes out on top of five-set thriller

Howells-Dodge comes out on top of five-set thriller

LINCOLN — Howells-Dodge was looking for back-to-back state volleyball titles in the semifinals of the Class D2 Nebraska State Volleyball Championships here at Pinnacle Bank Arena with an early Friday morning matchup with Shelton.

Oakland-Craig survives upset bid

Oakland-Craig survives upset bid

LINCOLN — The defending Class C2 state volleyball champion was in jeopardy of losing the opening round of this year's state tourney here at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday evening.

St. Mary's falls in opening round of D2

St. Mary's falls in opening round of D2

LINCOLN — O'Neill St. Mary's opened the Class D2 state volleyball tournament bright and early here Thursday morning at the Pinnacle Bank Arena against Overton with both teams bringing in records of 28-4.