BATTLE CREEK – A defense that keyed 12th-seeded Hartington Cedar Catholic’s run into the Class C2 semifinals topped itself on Friday.

The Trojans posted a 6-0 shutout of Battle Creek to avenge a regular-season loss and advance to the championship game.

Braeden Reifenrath’s 1-yard quarterback sneak 35 seconds into the second quarter capped off a 38-yard drive and held up as the lone score of the game between Mid-State Conference opponents.

FOOTBALL: C2 semifinals: Norfolk Catholic 38, Ord 6

Norfolk Catholic scored on a 52-yard Kanyon Talton touchdown run and added a 34-yard field goal by Max Hammond in the game's opening four minutes, then added 21 unanswered points in the second quarter to lead Ord 31-0 at half.