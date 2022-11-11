BATTLE CREEK – A defense that keyed 12th-seeded Hartington Cedar Catholic’s run into the Class C2 semifinals topped itself on Friday.
The Trojans posted a 6-0 shutout of Battle Creek to avenge a regular-season loss and advance to the championship game.
Braeden Reifenrath’s 1-yard quarterback sneak 35 seconds into the second quarter capped off a 38-yard drive and held up as the lone score of the game between Mid-State Conference opponents.
