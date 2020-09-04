HARTINGTON - Hartington Cedar Catholic's Blake Arens' 22-yard field goal in overtime was the difference as unranked Hartington Cedar Catholic defeated Class C No. 5 Battle Creek 24-21 on Friday afternoon.
PIERCE — Class C No. 2 Norfolk Catholic got all it wanted, and then some, in a valiant upset bid from Pierce.
PIERCE — Class C No. 2 Norfolk Catholic got all it wanted, and then some, in a valiant upset bid from Pierce before it prevailed in a 26-24, 19-25, 25-23, 19-25, 15-10 nailbiter Thursday night in its first road contest of the season.
As cross country fans peered out over the hills of the Kearney Country Club during the Class C boys state cross country championship race last October, they saw two Northeast Nebraska athletes pull away from the field of nearly 100 runners.
HARTINGTON — Class C No. 1 Lutheran High Northeast passed its first big test of the year Tuesday with a sweep of Class D No. 5 Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-13, 25-23, 25-22 at the Msgr. Cyril Werner Activity Center here.
Sometimes, you just have to find a way to win. That's what the Norfolk High School softball team seemed to do when it salvaged a split against Lincoln North Star in Heartland Athletic Conference action Tuesday at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.