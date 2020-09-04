NDN football

HARTINGTON - Hartington Cedar Catholic's Blake Arens' 22-yard field goal in overtime was the difference as unranked Hartington Cedar Catholic defeated Class C No. 5 Battle Creek 24-21 on Friday afternoon.

Going for the cross country gold

As cross country fans peered out over the hills of the Kearney Country Club during the Class C boys state cross country championship race last October, they saw two Northeast Nebraska athletes pull away from the field of nearly 100 runners.

Lutheran High sweeps Cedar Catholic

HARTINGTON — Class C No. 1 Lutheran High Northeast passed its first big test of the year Tuesday with a sweep of Class D No. 5 Hartington Cedar Catholic, 25-13, 25-23, 25-22 at the Msgr. Cyril Werner Activity Center here.

Panthers pull off sixth-inning rally over Navigators

Sometimes, you just have to find a way to win. That's what the Norfolk High School softball team seemed to do when it salvaged a split against Lincoln North Star in Heartland Athletic Conference action Tuesday at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park.