The Panthers showed that they could move the ball on visiting Grand Island with a game-opening 14-play 88-yard drive, picking up five first downs on the way to Rowdy Bauer's 3-yard touchdown. However, Sam Zaueta's PAT kick was wide leaving the Norfolk lead at 6-0.

From that point on, the Panthers offense went dormant.

Meanwhile, the Islanders, whose only loss was a battering by top-ranked Omaha Westside last week, answered the Norfolk score for a 7-0 lead, then added touchdowns in the second and third periods for a 21-6 advantage.

But Norfolk never gave up--even after coming up empty following another long possession that ended without points at the Islander 18--and instead kept the pressure on the visitors, turning Ashten Hader's fumble recovery into a Hudson Waldow touchdown to trail 21-13.

The Panthers were stopped on downs once more at the Grand Island 30, but Jackson Mazuch grabbed another Islander fumble giving Norfolk an opportunity to tie the game.

Starting at the Grand Island 39, Norfolk used five plays to score when CJ Hoffman connected with Tanner Eisenhauer. The opportunity to tie was broken up by the Islanders'Hunter Hanquist to leave the Panthers eyeing a 21-19 deficit.

But Norfolk got one more opportunity when Bauer recovered the ensuing onside kick attempt, setting up a 1st-and-19 at the Grand Island 47 with :13 left to play.

Two incomplete passes and a hitch-and-pitch gimmick play advanced the ball 10 yards, but time ran out on the Panthers, allowing the Islanders to escape with a 21-19 vicotory.

