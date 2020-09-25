NDN football

Norfolk coach Tom Olson hoped to ignite a spark in the Panthers by opening the game with a successful onside kick and, after three offensive plays netted no yardage, ordered up a fake punt on fourth and 10 from midfield--in the form of a direct snap to Cale Wacker who rambled 27 yards to the Fremont 21.

Five plays later quarterback Kaden Ternus completed a seven-yard touchdown pass to Brayden Lammers, and Norfolk had a 7-0 lead less than three minutes into the game.

Unfortunately, the Tigers scored the next 48 points buoyed by the passing of Carter Sintek, a junior who only became the starter after an opening-game injury to senior Jack Cooper, but shredded the Panthers’ defense by completing 19 of 26 throws for 339 yards and four touchdowns to four different receivers as Fremont defeated Norfolk 48-7.  

 Check back later for a recap of the game at sports@norfolkdailynews.com or in Saturday's print or ePaper.

Tags

In other news

FOOTBALL: Fremont defeats Norfolk 48-7

FOOTBALL: Fremont defeats Norfolk 48-7

Norfolk coach Tom Olson hoped to ignite a spark in the Panthers by opening the game with a successful onside kick and, after three offensive plays netted no yardage, ordered up a fake punt on fourth and 10 from midfield--in the form of a direct snap to Cale Wacker who rambled 27 yards to the…

FOOTBALL: Wayne 31, Battle Creek 12

FOOTBALL: Wayne 31, Battle Creek 12

BATTLE CREEK — Class C No. 3 Wayne got just what it needed Friday night, rebounding from their its loss of the season a week ago by controlling No. 5 Battle Creek most of the night in a 31-12 win at Bob Schnitzler Field.

FOOTBALL: Lutheran High Northeast 78, Elkhorn Valley 22

FOOTBALL: Lutheran High Northeast 78, Elkhorn Valley 22

TILDEN — For the second straight year, Class D No. 7 Lutheran High Northeast left here with a big victory in district play when the Eagles took home a 78-22 triumph in which it scored 34 points in the final 5½ minutes of the first half.

Sport shorts and scores for Sept. 25

Sport shorts and scores for Sept. 25

Panthers top Columbus 7-2 in tennis action; NC teams second at Crofton cross country invite; Norfolk senior places ninth at Lincoln East invite at Mahoney Golf Course; Wayne hosts golf invitational; Valentine sweeps own golf invite.

Knights earn team win over Ponca

Knights earn team win over Ponca

Norfolk Catholic returned to the field Friday night after last week’s game against Oakland-Craig was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.