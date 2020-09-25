FOOTBALL: Fremont defeats Norfolk 48-7

Norfolk coach Tom Olson hoped to ignite a spark in the Panthers by opening the game with a successful onside kick and, after three offensive plays netted no yardage, ordered up a fake punt on fourth and 10 from midfield--in the form of a direct snap to Cale Wacker who rambled 27 yards to the Fremont 21.
Five plays later quarterback Kaden Ternus completed a seven-yard touchdown pass to Brayden Lammers, and Norfolk had a 7-0 lead less than three minutes into the game.
Unfortunately, the Tigers scored the next 48 points buoyed by the passing of Carter Sintek, a junior who only became the starter after an opening-game injury to senior Jack Cooper, but shredded the Panthers’ defense by completing 19 of 26 throws for 339 yards and four touchdowns to four different receivers as Fremont defeated Norfolk 48-7.
