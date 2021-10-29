BLOOMFIELD — After an interception by Bloomfield's Dalton Gieselman was returned for a touchdown, it seemed as if the Bees would roll on to their seventh state quarterfinals appearance in eight years. 

However, two Bees turnovers allowed Elgin Public/Pope John to not only storm back in, but to score the next 32 points and beat Bloomfield 70-44 on Friday night at the Knox County Fairgrounds. 

How did we get here? Be sure to check back at norfolkdailynews.com or read tomorrow's paper or epaper for the full story. 

Tags

In other news

+14
NC cruises past Crofton into another rematch

NC cruises past Crofton into another rematch

On a near-perfect night for football, top-seeded Norfolk Catholic squeezed the most out of virtually every opportunity it had against Crofton in the first round of the Class C2 state playoffs, resulting in a game that wasn't as close as the 35-6 final score might have suggested.

20 area teams remaining in football playoffs

20 area teams remaining in football playoffs

We’re down to 20 area teams left playing postseason football, 18 in classes C1 through D6 and two in the All Nations Conference. It was a year ago this coming week that we went from having 20 to six teams left standing. It’s anyone’s guess whether we have better — or God forbid worse — luck …